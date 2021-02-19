By TARKAA DAVID, Abuja

Scores are feared dead as military forces and members of the Eastern Security Network clash at Orlu in Imo State.

Reports have it that the federal government forces were on a mission to dislodge the Eastern Security Network, which is alleged to have a link with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a group that has been banned by the federal government.

This is not the first time the military and the IPOB agitators would clash in the Imo State.

Unconfirmed sources said a military helicopter has been shot down. The viral videos could not be verified.

When contacted, the director public relations and information Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said there is a joint service operation in the general area and hence, he could not confirm the report.

Also the director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, corroborated that the alleged clash is a joint operation hence could only be confirmed by the Defence Headquarters which coordinates joint service operations.

However, the coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, did not answer calls nor respond to text messages at the time of filing this report.

The hashtag #Orlu has been trending on Twitter with Nigerians condemning what they referred to as military oppression.