By Our Correspondent

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy the means to happiness. And Scotty Huss, who has already impacted millions by making them financially independent, is all set to change the lives of billions.

Here, he explains what financial freedom really means. Let’s delve.

Huss starts by debunking the idea that financial freedom is the same as being rich. “It’s not so,” he said, “It’s the ability to use money wisely and make it work for you instead of against you.”

Financial freedom is being able to do things one truly enjoys with his money. With this mindset, one will always put his money where it works for his wellbeing.

One can start with setting life and financial goals, both big and small, then creating a plan to achieve them. Huss said that it needs a certain discipline.

He explained that, “People mistake discipline for something that restricts. But it’s not so. Would you have the freedom to drive your car on the road if everyone breaks traffic rules? No. Similarly, financial freedom comes when you follow certain rules.”

Huss wants everyone to start with drafting and sticking to a budget that covers all their finances. And try to clear credit bills in full to deal with as little debt as possible.

Finally, Huss insists on looking at money positively as those who don’t shy away from making a lot of money (because of this weird idea that too much money is “bad”) are the ones who make enough money and attain financial freedom.

Scotty Huss is a twenty-three-year-old millionaire philanthropist who helps solve the day-to-day problems of entrepreneurs as well as individuals through seminars, coaching, events, and free masterclasses. His goal is to impact the lives of a billion people around the world by teaching financial freedom.