The National Working Committee (NWC) of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed Dr Olusegun Oyebolu as the Acting State Chairman of the party.

In a statement to the chairman of INEC, the NWC formally informed the electoral commission that Ondo State executive committee had been dissolved and replaced with a Caretaker Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Olusegun Oyebolu as per the provisions of the SDP Constitution.

The caretaker committee includes Barr. Gbenga Akinbuli as the Organising Secretary, Barr Omoware Akinyemi as the Legal Adviser and Hon. Alagbala Meduoye as the Treasurer.

In the statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, the party noted that the NWC received reports of the gross misconduct and anti-party activities by the dissolved state executive committee and the resignation letter of Mr Stephen Adewale as the state chairman of the chapter.

The SDP NWC, having considered the reports and recommendations, therefore, accepted the resignation letter.

However, the party promised to conduct a fresh congress in Ondo State to elect fresh executive Committee members.

In a conversation chat with Dr Oyebolu, he stated that he is aware of the task ahead as “we are repositioning SDP in Ondo State as the ultimate vehicle for electoral victory in November. SDP will form the next Government in Ondo State and I am very pleased to lead the caretaker team to implement the vision and ambition of the National Party.”