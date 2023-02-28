Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Prince Adewale Adebayo has urged Nigerians to tow the path of peace over the anxiety arising from the delayed uploading of election results.

Adebayo who stated this on his twitter handle said there is no error or wrong that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commits that cannot be reversed legally and peacefully.

He added that at this stage all parties and candidates know what they scored at the election. He further urged Nigerians not be used for personal ambition of politicians.

He said, “I have been briefed on some unrest in some cities, including Lagos over the election. I plead with Nigerians to avoid being used for personal ambitions of politicians. I have checked with all my fellow contestants. They or their families are NOT on the street to suffer violence.

“There is no error or wrong that @inecnigeria can commit that cannot be reversed legally and peacefully. All parties and candidates by now know what they scored in the election. Do not be deceived. The losers know they have lost and the winner knows that he has won. Be peaceful,” he said.