The proposed second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will cost about N72 billion, the national assembly has stated.

Speaking on the sidelines of the oversight visit of the national assembly committee on Aviation to the airport, the chairman House committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji said the cost of the new runway is put at N72 billion and this will involve a lot of logistics.

Hon. Nnaji explained that the cost covers lighting, infrastructure, buildings and the construction of the 4.2 kilometres of runway.

He also said the runway will be the longest in West Africa if completed and commended the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika for the project.

Nnaji said “We have been expecting this construction to take off because we are aware that we have been funding budget to accommodate the second runway which is very important to this country. Abuja being the capital of Nigeria with an agreesive infrastructural development and economic activities, we feel that it is important to have another runway. This runway when completed will be the longest runway in west Africa; 4.2 kilometres against the existing runway which is about 3.7 kilometres.

“This one is coming with control tower, taxi way and other facilities. At the second phase of this project, we also expect that we will have a terminal building around this place.