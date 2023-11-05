The United States government has alerted its citizens of elevated terrorism threats on major hotels in “large cities” in Nigeria.

This was contained in an emergency information for American citizens posted on their website dated November 3.

According to the advisory, Nigerian security authorities are however taking measures to combat the threat.

“The US government said it had received credible information indicating an increased threat level to prominent hotels in Nigeria’s major urban centres.

Department of State recommends that U.S. citizens take this information into consideration when arranging accommodations or visiting well-known hotels in Nigeria.

“The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities,

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria,” the notice stated.

Furthermore, the website offered the contact information for the US embassy in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos, serving as a resource for any US citizen requiring help.

In October the United States government also issued a global travel advisory cautioning its citizens to be judicious when planning trips to various destinations worldwide. Nigeria was categorised in the third tier of caution, signifying that travelers should think twice about their travel decisions

The issuance of the rare worldwide caution alert comes as protests and casualties continue to rise in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the statement reads. (Nairametrics)