BY ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni has commended the determination and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, the military as well as other security operatives towards ending insurgency among other security challenges bedevilling the country.

Buni made the commendation while declaring open a one-day stakeholders meeting on security held at the Government House in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The governor stated that people in Yobe State and the North-East region generally have in the past found it difficult to pursue daily economic and social activities, expressing happiness that due to the efforts of the military among other security operatives, the region is now enjoying relative peace.

“Therefore, when we compare then and now, we definitely have every reason to say ‘Alhamdulillah’ to appreciate our present situation so that Allah (SWT) may further improve the situation for us.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to specially appreciate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his continuous determination and commitment to end insurgency in Nigeria.

“We must also appreciate members of the Nigeria armed forces, the para military organizations and members of the Vigilante organizations for the sacrifices made to ensure we have peace and security in our state and country,” Buni said.

The governor equally commended the resilience of the people of the area for withstanding the obnoxious criminal activities of the insurgents for the last 10 years.

“This indicates that, collectively we can always succeed and triumph over evil. It is just a matter of time, Insha Allah.

“Let me once again appreciate you the good people of Yobe state for demonstrating uncommon statesmanship and patriotism in last year’s ENDSARS nationwide protest when you collectively and unanimously refused to join the protest despite mouth-watering enticements,” Buni added.