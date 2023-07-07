Security Group Commends Military For Prioritising Retirees’ Welfare

The National Security Assessment Group (NSAG) President, Abiodun Idowu, has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their unwavering commitment to upholding the welfare of eligible military retirees and Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military personnel.

The NSAG, a prominent national security organisation, in a statement, acknowledged that the provision of welfare benefits serves as a significant motivating factor that bolsters the determination of troops to confront the enemies of the country.

The NSAG expressed its appreciation to the Military Pensions Board’s (MPB) recent disbursement of the third installment of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees and NOKs of deceased military personnel.

The group noted that the timely and consistent payment of the SDA serves as a poignant reminder to the troops engaged in various military operations across the nation that their sacrifices for the country are not in vain.

Highlighting the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General C. G. Musa’s exemplary relationship with the troops throughout his distinguished career, the NSAG expressed confidence that the welfare of personnel in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will continue to improve.

The NSAG President stated, “We are grateful that the welfare of eligible military retirees and Next of Kin is now being given utmost importance. It is a significant relief for those affected, particularly during this period of economic downturn.”