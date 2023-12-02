Buying gifts for loved ones during Christmas is a long-standing tradition that some cannot do without. Those that believe the celebration is not complete without Christmas gifts are out shopping.

Though hampers in different shapes and sizes are already being seen, other gift items that are not so noticeable are also being procured by shoppers at stores, supermarkets and even the traditional markets.

Speaking, a small Gift shop owner, Bukola Aiyenale says that consumer spending rises during Christmas. “The impact of Christmas is substantial, as it is a time when goods suppliers globally experience a surge in sales. People actively purchase gifts, decorations, and supplies to celebrate the feast, resulting in a significant increase in sales volume.

“As Christmas is all about giving gifts, a winning Christmas item is often ‘gift able’. Some examples of these are jewelry, candles, games, toys, bath bombs and books.

“You need to consider your environment when you are thinking of the items you intend to sell at the yuletide season.

“The location of the shop is of utmost importance to the survival of the business. This is because location will ultimately determine the nature of customers that will patronise the business. This will in a way also determine the kind of gifts that you will have on display.

“In Nigeria, it is against the law to run any business without first registering it with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other government agencies. In fact, if you have the mind of expanding your business further, it is imperative that you properly register the business from the onset.”

Aiyenale explains that, “Selling gift items during yuletide is a seasonal business, meaning that after the season what next? It is important to note that this business is largely a passion driven one. The kind of stock that you intend to purchase should be those that you have the passion and flair for.

“You also need to consider the time of the year when you are stocking up your gift shop. For example, even if you stock up other celebratory gifts, as you are approaching the end of the year your main focus should be Christmas gifts.

“Also approaching the end of January to the beginning of February, you should change your attention to gifts that portray the valentine celebration period. In other periods of the year, you can stock your normal gift items,” she explained.