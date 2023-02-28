Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate/national assembly incumbent senator representing Cross River North senatorial district at the upper chamber, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has been declared winner of Cross River North senatorial district election.

Agom who is seeking re-election into the national assembly won the election under the platform of the PDP after pulling 76,145 votes to defeat his APC opponent Gov. Ben Ayade who scored 56,595 votes.

Declaring Agom winner of the contest, returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), commended everyone who had been in the field and who had made it possible for a successful poll.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as winner of just concluded Cross River North Senatorial district election,” he stated.

Emanghe thanked all security agents for giving the necessary back up which led to successful conduct of the election.