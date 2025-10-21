The Senate Committee on Army has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko and several other soldiers who lost their lives during a military operation in Borno State.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, described the fallen officers as “heroes who exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism and patriotism.”

“On behalf of the Senate Committee on Army, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the Nigerian Army, and the families of the gallant officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement read, addressing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyele.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and operational support of troops, particularly those engaged in counterinsurgency and internal security operations across the country.

“We will work tirelessly to provide adequate resources and support to the Nigerian Army in its quest to maintain peace and security in our great nation,” Senator Yar’adua assured.

In addition to expressing solidarity with the military, the Committee also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers. It offered prayers for comfort and strength in the face of their loss.

“We pray Almighty Allah grants the souls of our fallen heroes Jannatul Firdaus and brings comfort to their families during this time of immense grief,” the statement added.

Concluding, the Senate Committee underscored the enduring significance of the soldiers’ sacrifice.