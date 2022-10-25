The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), has expressed support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight against drug cartels in the country.

The committee also commended the chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), for providing good leadership for the anti-narcotics agency in its onslaught against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Senate committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who gave the commendation on Tuesday during the public hearing on service wide vote (SWV) at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex in Abuja, said Marwa’s leadership at NDLEA has changed the country’s drug war narrative both locally and internationally.

While bemoaning the past when the agency lost its glory, the senate committee chairman said it is now daily visible and glaring to all Nigerians that the NDLEA was not only barking but equally biting deep drug barons and dealers that have for years remained invisible and untouchable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed the committee’s readiness to continue to support Marwa and the agency to succeed in making Nigeria a drug free country.

He added that while the committee continues to push for support for Marwa’s tireless efforts against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances, the NDLEA boss should always feel free to approach members on any support that will make the agency better.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said that Marwa in his response commended the committee, the Senate and the entire National Assembly for providing the necessary legislative support for the agency to achieve its vision and set goals.

He assured them that with their continued support, NDLEA will continue to make Nigerians and Nigeria proud in the discharge of its responsibilities.