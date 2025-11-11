The Senate on Tuesday began debate on a bill seeking to establish the Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The centre aims at positioning Nigeria as a continental hub for digital innovation and technological advancement.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill titled: “Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre, Omuo-Ekiti (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 763),” sponsor of the bill, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said the proposed legislation would create a national platform for research, development, and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, data science, and emerging technologies.

The bill was first read in the Senate on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025.

Senator Adaramodu explained that the world is currently being transformed by artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which have become central to governance, commerce, education, health care, and national security.

“Nations that fail to invest strategically in these technologies risk being left behind in the 21st-century knowledge economy,” he warned.

According to him, the proposed centre will serve as a hub for collaboration between government, academia, and industry, while building the capacity of young Nigerians to acquire digital and AI-based skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

He noted that Omuo-Ekiti was chosen as the site for the centre because of Ekiti State’s reputation as a “hub of education, knowledge, and intellectual capital” in Nigeria.

He added that the Centre’s establishment would not only stimulate research and innovation but also catalyse economic development in the South-West region and across the country.

Adaramodu said the proposed law seeks to promote research and innovation in AI, robotics, data science, and related technologies; encourage collaboration between government, industry, and academic institutions and

build the capacity of Nigerian youths for digital skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

When fully established, he said the Centre is expected to serve as a national platform for developing homegrown digital solutions to challenges in agriculture, health, education, and public service delivery.

According to him, the Centre will also empower Nigerian youths to compete globally in the AI and technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported technologies by fostering indigenous innovation.

Senator Adaramodu emphasised that the bill is not about creating new bureaucracy, but rather about setting up a centre of excellence that will drive sustainable innovation and digital transformation across Nigeria.

“Artificial intelligence is the new frontier of human progress. Every developed nation is investing in AI infrastructure and innovation centres. Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind,” he said.

The lawmaker urged his colleagues to support the speedy passage of the bill, describing it as a “strategic step” towards securing Nigeria’s place in the global technological landscape.