A socio-political group known as the Coalition for Transparency and Integrity (COTI) comprising elders and well-meaning individuals of Kogi State has called on the co-founder and former Managing Director of Daily Trust Newspaper, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, to contest the Kogi West senatorial district election in 2023.

The group, which rose from its meeting in Abuja on Monday, spoke through the secretary of the Association, Hon Yarima Salihu Abbas, said that it was time for men of good character and integrity like Ajibola to represent the people of Kogi West senatorial district at the Senate in 2023 in order to bring about all-inclusive gains for the senatorial district.

The group described Ajibola as an accomplished professional who has played a significant role in advancing his people. He has been part of the Daily Trust Media group that built the company from nothing to its present glory and national recognition.

“In addition, he was described as an intelligent man, community leader, author who is transparent and imbued with wisdom that would advance the excellent representation of his people at the National Assembly,” COTI noted.

According to the scribe, COTI had concluded arrangements to commence mass mobilisation across the seven local government areas of the senatorial district for the chosen candidate once he has accepted to vie for the seat.

Ajibola, who hails from Yagba East LGA of Kogi State, is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, where he contributed immensely to the victory of the party both under the late Governor Abubakar Audu and that of the incumbent Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello and President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 elections respectively.

“It is the turn of Yagba federal constituency to produce the next candidate for the Senate in the interest of justice and equity, saying Lokoja/Koto, Kabba Bunu/Ijumu national constituencies have occupied the seat in the past. However, this position must go to a reliable person like Ajibola from that axis,” Abbas stated.

