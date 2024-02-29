The Senate Wednesday summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, to appear before it over the spate of kidnapping in the territory .

The summons were sequel to the adoption of prayers contained in a motion sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP Delta North) on kidnap and killing of his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA), Barrister Chris Agidy, in Galadimawa, FCT, last year.

Other prayers adopted by the Senate after exhaustive debate on the motion by Senators are that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun , should urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation for proactive measures against kidnappings.