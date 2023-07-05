Senate Leader Testifies For Tinubu, Shettima At Election Tribunal

Senate leader and Senatoer representing Ekiti Central in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has testified in favour of

President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

At the Tribunal session on Wednesday, Bamidele testified as the sole witness of the president and vice-president in the petition filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) over the February 25 presidential election.

In his evidence-in-chief, Bamidele told the court that 10,929 votes were deducted from the total number of votes polled by APC in Kano State.

On allegations of drug trafficking against the president, the Senator said Tinubu was never convicted in the United States since no charge was filed against him in any US court.