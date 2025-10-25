The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs has intensified its investigation into alleged recruitment irregularities at the National Pension Commission (PenCom), uncovering significant imbalances in staff distribution across local government areas, states, and regions.

At a public hearing held on Thursday in Abuja, the committee, chaired by Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) queried PenCom’s non-compliance with the Federal Character Principle, following concerns raised by stakeholders about marginalisation in the commission’s hiring practices.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Onyesoh’s Special Adviser on Publicity and Communications, Peter Oriri.

Appearing before the committee, the Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Omolola Oworonran, alongside other senior officials of the commission, admitted that disparities existed in regional staff representation.

She acknowledged that some local governments and states were significantly overrepresented, while others remained underrepresented.

According to documents reviewed by the committee, PenCom’s recruitment since its last exercise in 2021 revealed notable discrepancies.

For instance, Delta State reportedly has 16 staff members, with six from a single local government area. Ebonyi has six, with four from one LGA; Edo has 12, with five from one LGA; and Gombe has 19, with 11 from one LGA.

Senator Onyesoh stressed that future recruitment must focus more on equitable distribution across local governments, rather than states or geopolitical zones, to ensure grassroots inclusivity.

He commended PenCom for appearing before the committee but also criticised the role of certain federal institutions in undermining recruitment transparency.

“Each time there is a recruitment exercise, the process is often sabotaged by other government bodies like the IPPIS, Office of the Head of Service, Office of the Accountant General, and even the Federal Character Commission, who all demand their own quota. This practice must stop,” Onyesoh stated.

Other members of the committee echoed similar concerns. Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) declared that no ministry, department, or agency had fully complied with the Federal Character guidelines based on the committee’s review of submitted documents.

He warned that future appointments in breach of the guidelines would be scrutinised and potentially nullified.

Senator Amos Yohanna (Adamawa North) expressed strong dissatisfaction with PenCom’s recruitment records, describing them as “the worst” seen so far.

He insisted that the commission must take immediate steps to address the imbalance.

Respondinf, Mrs. Oworonran noted that underrepresented states—including Rivers and Jigawa—have been identified and that the commission would give priority to qualified candidates from those areas in upcoming recruitment cycles.

She also pledged to maintain open communication with the Senate Committee on all future recruitment exercises.

The committee’s investigation forms part of a broader Senate initiative to enforce transparency and equity in recruitment practices across federal agencies, as well as to ensure fair infrastructure distribution in line with constitutional mandates to promote fairness and inclusivity among regions.

The Senate’s probe continued with further sessions expected in the coming weeks.