Irked by the outcome of Tuesday’s Appeal Court judgement, setting aside the Federal High Court judgement, which affirmed him as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district in thr 2023 elections, a former Senate Minority Leader, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has vowed to take the matter before the Supreme Court for final determination.

Akpabio, vice chairman of the APC Presidential Campaigns Council, who spoke on Tuesday through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Jackson Udom, rejected the judgement of the Appellate Court, maintaining that “I will approach the highest court in the land to seek redress.”

He also advised his supporters, party members and all his constituents to “remain calm and law-abiding, as the campaigns continue for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom North-West, Akwa Ibom State and the Nigeria at large.”

“My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, directing the INEC to delist my name from their list as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said Appeal though Orders were made against me and my interest.

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgement to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a Lawyer by training and a law abiding citizen of this country, and I am bound by our laws and judgements emanating from our courts including the one under reference.

“My Lawyers on my advice and brief, have commenced the scrutiny of the contents of the judgement as read, for the purposes of seeking appropriate legal redress.

“I am aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters. I therefore, strongly advise my supporters, APC members and all my constituents to remain calm and law abiding, as they continue their campaigns for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large,” the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs stressed.