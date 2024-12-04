The Senate has mandated its committee on Aviation to summon the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo; airline operators and other relevant stakeholders over incessant flight delays and cancellations.

The Committee is charged with the mandate to investigate increasing frequency of flight delays and cancellations by airline operators in the country.

Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (APC, Oyo) had in a motion during plenary on Wednesday highlighted the negative impact of these disruptions on Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and public confidence in the aviation sector.

Following the motion, the Senate directed its Committee on Aviation to summon the affected officials.

According to the upper legislative chamber, the investigation is aimed at uncovering the root causes of these persistent disruptions and propose lasting solutions to improve the reliability and efficiency of air travel in Nigeria.