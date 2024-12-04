The Senate has directed its Committee on Finance to halt further deliberations on the tax bills until the outcome of a high-level meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the plenary session by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Jibrin disclosed that a special committee has been formed to address the contentious provisions in the bills.

The crucial meeting with the AGF is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024, to resolve the contentious issues concerning the proposed tax bills.

This decision followed intense discussions among lawmakers aimed at resolving disagreements over key aspects of the proposed legislation.

The contentious provisions have sparked debates among stakeholders over the past few days.

Additionally, the Senate leadership announced plans for a special meeting to be chaired by the Minority Leader, at the National Assembly.

The session is intended to provide a platform for lawmakers to harmonise their positions, ensuring the bill aligns with national priorities while addressing concerns raised by stakeholders.

The special committee tasked with resolving the issues has is chaired by Senator Abba Moro while Senators Tahir Monguno, Adamu Aliero, Orji Uzor Kalu, Seriake Dickson, Titus Zam, Yahaya Abdullahi, Solomon Adeola, Sani Musa and Mukhail Abiru are members.

The committee, along with the Senate leadership, is expected to lead efforts to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach to the proposed tax legislation.