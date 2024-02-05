Former governor of Yobe State Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim is dead.

Ibrahim reportedly died yesterday morning at Madina Hospital, Saudi Arabia.

Senator Ibrahim was born in early 1949 in Goniri, Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

He was a devout Muslim with two wives, Dr Maryam Abba Ibrahim and Hajiya Khadija Bukatar Abba Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe State from 29th May 1999 to 2007. He also served as governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993. He was a senator who on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) represented the Yobe East senatorial district from 2007-2019 when he stepped down for senator Ibrahim Gaidam who is now minister of police affairs.

Ibrahim had his primary education in 1957, thereafter he went to Government College in Maiduguri, Borno State for his secondary education. He got admission into Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in 1972 and obtained a certificate from the Department of Quantity Surveying in 1975.

The politician proceeded to the United Kingdom (UK) for a postgraduate professional training between1981 and 1982 and became a member of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

The deceased is survived by two wives and 15 children.