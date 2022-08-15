The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani, has denied social media reports about him sponsoring any Bill to rename Kaduna State or for the creation of Zazzau State, describing the reports as “concocted, subversive, malicious and false information.”

In a statement issued by the lawmaker, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Monday, Uba Sani denied the report even as if blamed political opponents for what he called a fake news.

He called on security agencies to investigate the fake report and bring perpetrators to book.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.

“I wondered how can people go to the extent of planning to destabilise their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.”

He noted that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is on break and that there was no such Bill before the Senate, adding that requests for creation of states are normally tabled before a legislative Committee for Constition Review.

“The story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies. Those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.

The gubernatorial candidate said he was fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure his success in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State and that he has been sharing his blueprint for the State with critical stakeholders in order to get their inputs.

“We are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022.

“No amount of evil machinations can distract us from our set goals. Their plans would continue to fail because our people are enlightened and understand the schemes of anti – development elements,” he stated.