Senator representing Jigawa North-East senatorial district, Ambassador Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori, has distributed 4,614 bags of rice and cash worth N90 million to his constituents.

The programme was launched by Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi Danmodi, in Hadejia, the headquarters of Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State.

The governor was represented at the event by the head of the civil service of the state, Mustapha Makama Kyawa.

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Malam Aminu Kiskis Gumel, and other advisors of the governor graced the occasion. All the zonal chairmen of the APC received N200,000 each, seven other zonal officers got 100,000 each while 50 committee members were given N200,000 each.

The special adviser to the senator on media and publicity, Abdullahi Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the rice and cash were distributed to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship in the country.

He said the distribution of the bags of rice and cash by Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori is a commendable and practical approach to providing immediate relief amid the prevailing economic challenges.

“This initiative reflects a keen awareness of the pressing needs of the populace and a proactive effort to mitigate the impact of economic hardship by the senator.

“Such actions would foster a sense of community support and solidarity, demonstrating a responsive and empathetic governance approach,” he added.

The senator also gave 40 party elders 100,000 each and the local government chairmen of the APC N100,000 each, deputy chairmen N50,000 each, local government secretaries N50,000, local government youth leaders N50,000 and local government women leaders N50,000 each.

All ward chairmen of APC got N30,000 while deputy ward chairmen, ward secretaries, ward youth leaders and ward women leaders got N10,000 each.

The senator also gave eight drivers N20,000 each while 30 singers and 50 social media members got N10,000 each.

The senator also distributed 4,614 bags of rice across the eight local governments that made up his senatorial district including Hadejia (597 bags), Kafin Hausa (597 bags), Birniwa (597 bags), Malam-Madori (597 bags) and Kaugama (597 bags). Others include Kiri Kasama (543 bags), Guri (543 bags) and Auyo (543 bags).