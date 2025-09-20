Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committees on Trade and Investment, and Rules and Business, has called on African youth to take the lead in unlocking the continent’s economic potential through leadership, trade, and strategic collaboration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the 2025 Africa and the Middle East Senate Association (AMESA) Summit, hosted by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senate Association yesterday in Abuja, Senator Umar underscored the importance of youth leadership in actualizing the promises of AfCFTA and shaping a future of shared prosperity across Africa and the Middle East.

The senator began by praising JCI for over a century of nurturing young leaders and promoting entrepreneurship across more than 140 countries.

“The JCI Senate Association has become a vital pillar in sustaining this vision—offering mentorship, service, and strategic direction to ensure tomorrow’s leaders are equipped to serve humanity with integrity and innovation,” he said.

He lauded JCI’s alignment with the summit theme, which focused on AfCFTA, emerging business opportunities, and youth leadership in driving sustainable development.

With over 60% of Africa’s 1.4 billion population under the age of 25, Senator Umar described the continent as not only the youngest in the world but also home to the fastest-growing labor force.

“By 2035, Africa will contribute more people to the global workforce annually than the rest of the world combined,” he said.

Despite this advantage, intra-African trade accounts for just 15% of total trade, compared to 68% in Europe and 59% in Asia.

Senator Umar cited World Bank projections, which estimate that the AfCFTA could lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and increase Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035.