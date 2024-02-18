Thousands of demonstrators yesterday gathered in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, demanding swift presidential elections.

It comes after the country’s top court blocked President Macky Sall’s attempt to postpone the election, originally scheduled for this month.

Mr Sall’s last minute decree, backed by parliament, had triggered a political crisis in Senegal, once regarded as a bastion of democracy in West Africa.

Yesterday, opposition supporters held signs demanding a “Free Senegal”.

It was the first rally allowed by authorities since Mr Sall’s announcement two weeks ago.

“Today’s watchword is mobilisation,” said presidential candidate Malick Gakou on the march.

He told the AFP news agency there was “no room for error any longer” and elections must be organised in March in order for the handover of power between President Sall and his successor on 2 April – when the president’s second term in office is set to expire.

Protesters in Dakar wore T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Protect our election” – named after the collective organisation of religious and civil groups opposed to Mr Sall’s controversial decree. BBC