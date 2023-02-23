Senegal have qualified to the knockout stages of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique 3-0 on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The young Teranga Lions took the lead in the 45th minute through Pape Amadou Diallo’s beautiful finish, to the delight of the technical crew.

The victory means Senegal have book a place in the knockout stages of the competition after picking six points from two matches.

Recall that the team defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the opening game on Sunday and will next face Egypt in their final group A game on Saturday.

