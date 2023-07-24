SERAP Asks Court To Stop CBN Over Customers’ Social Media Handles

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withdraw its directive to banks and other financial institutions, seeking to obtain information from customers’ social media handles for identification.

SERAP, in the suit, which is yet to be assigned to a judge, urged the court for an order of mandamus to compel the CBN to delete the unlawful provisions of Section 6 of its customer due diligence regulations, 2023 for being inconsistent with section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

The group also asked the court for an order restraining the CBN from carrying out or giving effect to the unlawful provisions of Section 6 of its Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023, directing banks and other financial institutions to obtain information from customers’ social media handles.”

In an affidavit filed in support of the suit, the applicant averred that the mandatory requirement of social media handles or addresses of customers does not serve any legitimate aim and that such information may unjustifiably or arbitrarily restrict expression and privacy.

SERAP also argues that unless the reliefs sought are granted, the CBN will implement and enforce the unlawful directive in contravention of citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

The applicant submitted that there are other means of identification such as passport, driver’s licence, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and tax identification number, which banks and other financial institutions already require their customers to provide.