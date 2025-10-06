The SERAS Africa CSR & Sustainability Awards have officially closed entries for its 19th edition. A record 325 applications were received from organisations across Africa.

Advertisement

According to the organisers, the milestone underscores the growing relevance of sustainability as a driver of innovation, responsible business, and inclusive growth across the continent. They add that since its inception in 2007, the SERAS has consistently set the benchmark for corporate social responsibility and sustainability excellence in Africa, and the 2025 cycle promises to be the most competitive yet.

The Awards Ceremony will hold next month in Lagos.

Advertisement

“This year’s record-breaking entry level is a testament to how far the sustainability movement has come in Africa. It shows that businesses, governments, and non-profits no longer see sustainability as a side initiative, but as a central pillar of growth, competitiveness, and legacy. Themed “Sustainability 2.0: Innovating for Impact and Inclusive Growth”, this year’s edition will spotlight organisations and leaders who are pushing the boundaries of creativity, technology, and strategy to deliver measurable impact in their communities and industries,’’ said Ken Egbas, Founder, The SERAS CSR Awards Africa.