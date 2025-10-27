William Shakespeare in his play “Henry IV, Part 2” wrote “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown”. It has become a popular idiomatic expression that accompanies leadership and relates to the vagaries of life. The president has made changes to the country’s security architecture with the announcement of new service chiefs. We didn’t see it coming, regardless of the rumours around town. I won’t read meanings into the changes, and I won’t argue either whether it was strategic or not. I will only pray for the road to be rough for the new service chiefs.

The outgoing service chiefs had their share of the roughness of the road. They only alighted from the vehicle for the new service chiefs to continue the journey on the same rough road. The new folks can decide to keep dodging the potholes and craters as usual, or fill these potholes and craters. Our issues are numerous. Boko Haram, bandits, separatist agitations, kidnappers, ethno-religious incitements, and others too numerous to mention. These are the existential realities. They are conversant with these realities, and the ball is now in their court.

Don’t expect to be celebrated

They should have at the back of their minds that they won’t be celebrated even if they give their blood. Their ability to learn and adapt quickly could give little reprieve from the quantum of expectations that has been added to their names as a result of their appointments. The newspapers would misquote their actions and inaction. Boko Haram will strike military bases in the northeast. There would be unrest in some parts of the country. Bandits will attack villages. Kidnappers would kidnap travellers. Soldiers will agitate for improved welfare. Human rights groups will accuse the military of human rights violations. The National Assembly will summon them. And the list goes on.

I hope they realise quickly that they have murdered sleep. Their appointment is a setup to bring out the best or the beast in them. The choice is exclusively theirs to be the best or the beast. I can imagine Tai Solarin laughing at the service chiefs wherever he is, saying, “I am not cursing you; I am wishing you what I wish myself every year. I therefore repeat, may you have a hard time this year, may there be plenty of troubles for you this year! If you are not so sure what you should say back, why not just say, ‘Same to you’? I ask for no more.”

Trust is a burden

I am equally not cursing the service chiefs. I am only wishing them what I wish myself. To learn quickly from experiences and be ready to take risks and do things differently. I will start with the new Chief of Defence Staff, General Oluyemi Oluyede. He is not a newcomer. He has earned his stripes as theatre commander in the northeast, corps commander of the infantry corps, and Chief of Army Staff. He is conversant with all the issues from a practical standpoint. The new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu has also earned his stripes as General Officer Commanding 7 Division and theatre commander in the northeast. He is also conversant with the issues in the northwest and northeast. These two regions are hotbeds for most of the security challenges in the country. The new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Aneke, also earned his stripes as a type-rated pilot with a total of 4,359 flying hours, deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy and Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force. Aerial dominance is a critical factor in war. The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, earned his stripes as Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command and Commander NNS VICTORY, Chief of Naval Safety and Standard, and Chief of Defence Civil Military Relations.

The new service chiefs come on board with rich resumes. They have tested the waters at different levels and can, at this point, tell the depth of the waters. And now it is their turn to lead the pack, and without excuses. Doing the same thing over and expecting a different result is not strategic. They must deploy non-kinetic strategies in full swing. Times are changing, and the potency of non-kinetic strategies in a war situation cannot be overemphasized. This is my advice. As contentious as this might sound, the fear of the gun is gradually fading. Dissidents are becoming daring.

Deceive if need be

According to Sun Tzu in his work, the “Art of War,” all wars are based on “deception, surprise, alliance balancing, and information dominance”. He wrote that the ultimate goal of warfare is to win without fighting: “the best approach in war is to first attack the enemy’s strategy. The next best approach is to attack the enemy’s alliances.” Very instructive. Strategy and alliances are non-kinetic. For example, what strategies do bandits in the northwest deploy? What alliances have they formed with other extremist groups from the Sahel region? This explains Sun Tzu’s position on information dominance. The military must dominate the information space with propaganda. It is a non-kinetic and potent weapon in warfare. It is systematic and weakens the operations of criminal elements. That gives the military an edge in its kinetic operations.

Think critically

The new service chiefs must begin an era of critical thinking in warfare. The dynamic nature of the insecurity we are experiencing in the country bears the trademark of guerrilla warfare tactics. The bandits and Boko Haram insurgents don’t have a permanent base or headquarters, and it is usually very demanding to chase them. The risk is high, and there would be several casualties. Sun Tzu also recommends that deception is a potent strategy by “misleading the enemy and creating false impressions. Warfare is a process of competing deceptions between opposing sides.”

The military must rise to the occasion. The era of defending alone is gone. This is the era of prevention. More like you hit me and run. I chase you to hit you. In the process, I might have a bad fall. It is better if I don’t allow you to get close enough to me to be able to hit me. This is the present situation and the first litmus test for the new service chiefs. Yes, it is good to buy the best arms and fighter jets. Once these bandits get close enough, they will take these arms. We have read stories of how Boko Haram attacks military bases and carted away arms and ammunition, including battle tanks. I won’t say more.

The outgoing service chiefs, particularly General Christopher Musa, performed creditably. The military under his watch was proactive. This can’t be disputed. As a military historian, I am conversant with the technicalities and measurement criteria in assessing military administrations. The baton only changed hands. The new service chiefs must think critically. If we can’t move forward, at least let’s remain where we are. This is my charge to them, and may their road be rough.

– Ocheja, PhD, is a military historian