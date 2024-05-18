SUNSCREEN

Lunching outdoors is a great opportunity to enjoy warm breezes and sunny views, but all that outside time can catch up with your skin. Make your picnic one to remember for the fun, not the sunburns, by packing sunscreen.

BLANKET

Don’t forget to bring along a blanket for both seating and spreading your lunch fare. Make sure you have enough room for everyone.

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Small bottled drinks eliminate the need for individual cups – one less thing to pack and wash later. If chilled, bottles act as extra icepacks to keep heat-sensitive foods cool, and unlike pitchers, are less likely to leak.

TRASH BAG

Tuck a trash bag into your basket so that every piece of trash makes it to a trash can or home with you. Trash bags can also double as rain ponchos in case of unexpected summer storms.

ICE PACKS

Mayonnaise-based foods like potato salad can spoil and delicate greens can wilt in the summer heat, so if chilled water bottles aren’t enough to keep your cooler or picnic basket (or fancy leak-proof cooler backpack) cold, toss in a few frozen ice packs.

CAMERA

If you’re looking to get nostalgic, grab an instant camera, which will allow you to print keepsakes on the fly. If you’re sticking with your phone, consider packing a portable charger to make sure you never run out of juice.

SOMETHING TO DO

While picnics are often focused on food, half the fun is enjoying the outdoors. Kites, Frisbees and balls are common picnic toys, but you don’t have to move around just because it’s traditional.

Culled From: www.mentalfloss.com