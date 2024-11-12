The Government of Equatorial Guinea has filed a lawsuit against the former Director General of the country’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, for alleged misconduct in connection with leaked sex tapes scandal.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Engonga was dismissed as finance chief after over 400 sex tapes surfaced online featuring him with wives of prominent men in the country including his brother’s wife.

Vice-President Teodoro Mangue stated on Tuesday, that any official found engaging in sexual acts at work would be sanctioned, describing such as a “flagrant violation of the code of conduct.”

The Country’s Minister of Information, Press, and Culture, Jerónimo Osa Osa on behalf of the government stated that the actions of the ex-anti-graft agency chief “violate the ethical and moral values of noble Equatorial Guinean society.”

In a public address covered by local media platform Ahora EG, Osa announced that the Equatorial Guinean government, through the State Attorney General’s Office, would initiate a thorough investigation into the sex scandal committed by Engonga.

“This decision comes after several videos went viral in which Engonga is seen having sexual relations with multiple women, some of whom are married,” Ahora EG.

The government had reacted on Friday in an official statement, condemning these acts as “violations of the ethical and moral values of noble Equatorial Guinean society.”

The government consequently announced the initiation of legal proceedings against Engonga and his accomplices through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, aiming to hold them accountable before the law.

“In light of these serious events, which severely undermine family and social cohesion, and considering the negative impact that this situation has on the good image of our country, tarnishing its reputation, the government, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has commenced a thorough investigation to establish responsibilities at the administrative, civil, and criminal levels, given the possibility of a public health impact,” the government spokesperson said.

They also announced various measures, such as the distinction between personal and private spheres, prior consent (explicit or implicit), violations of privacy, damage to individuals’ honour and prestige, and the rights of those harmed by these events, including the state itself.

Engonga’s sexual scandal surfaced while he was convicted during a fraud investigation resulting in an impromptu search of his house and office by ANIF officials,

The footages of the sex tapes were discovered in his personal office, which were said to have been recorded with the consents of the women and have since leaked online, causing a public outcry.