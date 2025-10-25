Sheffield Wednesday have been placed in administration and hit with an automatic 12-point deduction by the EFL.

Julian Pitts, Kris Wigfield and Paul Stanley of Begbies Traynor have been appointed joint-administrators after it was revealed His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs were set to issue a winding-up petition against the club.

Staff have been briefed, while administrators also held a meeting with players. The Owls host Oxford United at Hillsborough today, with the club bottom of the Championship and now on -6 points.

While enforcing the immediate deduction, in a statement the EFL said that administration was “the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership”.

The move into administration effectively ends Dejphon Chansiri’s decade-long ownership of the club with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust confirming their boycott of matches is over.

Seats spelling out Chansiri’s name in the North Stand at Hillsborough were removed on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said administrators were appointed, “following significant efforts to agree a sale to a credible future custodian in recent weeks which unfortunately could not be concluded and amid rising pressure from creditors.”

“It is unacceptable that fans of football clubs face this level of uncertainty. Our regime will work to prevent instability and protect clubs for the benefit of supporters and their communities.”