Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has debunked reports claiming that President Bola Tinubu directed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu to proceed on compulsory pre-retirement leave.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Sani described the alleged directive as “most likely a social media entertainment news.”

“The ‘Presidential directive’ to Professor Mahmood to proceed on leave is most likely a social media entertainment news,” he wrote.

The speculation followed claims that Tinubu asked Yakubu to step aside before the expiration of his tenure, allegedly after briefings from Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

According to the unfounded report, Governor Uzodimma accused the INEC boss of undermining the All Progressives Congress (APC) and secretly backing an opposition candidate in Imo.

Sani, however, dismissed the report as false.