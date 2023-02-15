Grand leader of Tijjaniya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has appealed to the federal government to end the lingering nationwide scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

He made the demand at the National Dhikr organised by the Tijjaniya sect in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State.

Sheikh Bauchi said the scarcity of the critical items, which coincided with electioneering, had subjected millions of Nigerians to untold hardships, hence, the need for all the stakeholders to tackle the twin-challenges and to allow citizens live a dignified life in their father land.

The Islamic cleric warned those responsible for ending the scarcity that they will all account for their actions or inactions before the creator on the day of judgement.

Sheikh Bauchi used the medium and warned his followers to vote upright credible leaders for the country who can work assiduously to change current misfortunes of the country for the betterment of all Nigerians.

The grand leader, who was represented by his son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi said this year’s election is an opportunity for Nigerians to make or mar the future of the nation based on who get voted into what political office at the end of the polls.

Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who read from the glorious Qur’an and traditions of prophet Muhammad (SAW), said, people should remain steadfast in faith in any situation they find themselves in.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the national Dhikr is observed annually bringing followers of Tijjaniya sect together to pray for the country.