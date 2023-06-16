Shettima Apologises To Muslims Over Controversial Comment On Choice Of NASS Presiding Officers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has issued an apology to the Nigerian Muslim community for his remarks regarding the choice of presiding officers for the 10th National Assembly.

During a meeting with lawmakers leading up to the inauguration and election of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, Shettima had made a controversial statement, which caused widespread condemnation from Islamic clerics and followers.

Speaking exclusively to the Hausa Service of BBC, Shettima expressed that his comments had been misunderstood and clarified that he had no intention of defaming his religion of Islam.