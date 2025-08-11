Pioneer national vice chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Umar Duhu, has described Vice President Kashim Shettima as the pillar of strength, loyalty, and intellectual depth within the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Dr. Duhu praised the Vice President’s unwavering dedication to national progress and highlighted his pivotal role in guiding the country through a critical phase of economic reform and national reconciliation.

“As Nigeria navigates complex socio-economic challenges, Vice President Shettima’s steadfast loyalty to President Tinubu and the Nigerian people continues to inspire confidence across party lines,” Duhu stated.

Citing Section 141 of the Nigerian Constitution, which affirms the Vice President’s role as a key partner in governance, Duhu said Shettima has gone beyond ceremonial duties by offering strategic insight, diplomatic finesse, and administrative discipline to the current administration.

Quoting from Shettima’s inaugural address in 2023 — “My loyalty to President Tinubu is unshakeable, and I will work tirelessly to support his vision for a greater Nigeria” — Duhu noted that the statement encapsulates the Vice President’s guiding philosophy of service, loyalty, and nation building.

Shettima’s early political foresight, particularly his endorsement of a Southern presidency ahead of the 2023 elections, was cited as a testament to his commitment to equity and national unity.

According to Duhu, this move helped stabilise a fragile political environment and laid the groundwork for the emergence of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

The Yoruba Youth Progressive Forum (YYPF) has also commended Shettima’s “unalloyed loyalty,” describing his selection as Tinubu’s running mate as a “critical decision that strengthened Nigeria’s path to progress.”

At the Nigerian Economic Summit, the Vice President reaffirmed his commitment to national development: “We must work together to build a Nigeria worthy of its potential, a Nigeria that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the greatest nations on earth.”

Amid recent rumours suggesting a potential leadership reshuffle ahead of 2027, Dr. Duhu dismissed such claims as baseless and divisive.

“These speculations are not only unfounded but also a disservice to national stability and cohesion,” he said, warning that such narratives overlook Shettima’s constitutional role and the sacrifices made by the North East region.

Referencing Section 14(3) of the Constitution, Duhu emphasised the importance of federal character and balanced representation, arguing that the North East — a region deeply affected by insurgency and insecurity — must not be sidelined in national discourse.

He further stressed that the people of the North East remain committed to the success of the Tinubu-Shettima administration, adding that their resilience and patriotism reflect their unwavering belief in a united Nigeria.

Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly earlier this year, Shettima echoed the call for unity: “Our collective destiny is intertwined, and we must work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.”

He said the vice president has continued to bolster Nigeria’s image on the international stage. At the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Shettima reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to global cooperation and inclusive development, aligning with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

His speech at the recent launch of former Attorney General Mohammed Bello Adoke’s book drew widespread praise for its intellectual depth and defence of constitutional democracy. Prominent political figures, including APC National Chairman Dr. Umar Ganduje and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, have commended Shettima’s leadership as a true servant leader.

Duhu called on Nigerians to reject distractions and divisive narratives, saying, “With leaders like Vice President Shettima — loyal, visionary, and resolute — Nigeria is on course for a brighter, more united, and prosperous future.

“Together, we can achieve greatness. But if you remain on the sidelines, peddling unfounded rumours and speculation, then so be it. History will remember you as mere spectators, while we, the patriots, build a better future for our beloved nation,” he added.