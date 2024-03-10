Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu administration, saying the president has very beautiful plans to improve their living conditions.

He said while leadership is about show of empathy and support for the people, President Tinubu has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

The vice president gave the assurance yesterday in Kafur, Katsina State when he flagged off an empowerment scheme sponsored by the senior special assistant to the president on political matters.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, he said; “The president is quite thrilled by the show of support and empathy by Jon Ibrahim Kabiru Masari. Leadership is all about showing empathy and support to the people. The president has the people of this our great nation at heart.

“I am here to reassure the people of Katsina and by extension the North West that there are very beautiful plans in the pipeline for the people.”

The vice president also declared that the restoration of peace in areas where there are security challenges was of paramount importance to President Tinubu.

Lauding the empowerment scheme, he commended Hon. Ibrahim Masari for extending the gesture to his people, even as he called on well-meaning individuals to emulate him.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, commended the SSA on Political Matters to the President, Masari, for bankrolling the empowerment scheme, adding that both chambers of the National Assembly are happy with what the presidential aide has done.

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts, appreciated the donor for coming to the aide of his constituents.

Governor Yahaya urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the cash and items given to them.

National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, noted that the empowerment scheme floated by Ibrahim Masari, which is online with the manifesto of the APC, aims at improving the lot of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, who was represented by his Deputy, Farouk Lawal Jobe, advised the well-to-do in the society to always support the needy.