Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Yobe State chapter in Potiskum have called on federal government to release Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malam Zeenat Ibraheem’s international passports unconditionally.

The procession which was led by Malam Bala Afuwa from Fudiyyah Mahd Idris way through majors streets in Potiskum town ended successfully.

The protesters who included children, youths, men and women called on the government to unconditionally release the international passports.