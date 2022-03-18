The executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, yesterday, warned against the replication of Apapa gridlock at the Lekki Freeport Terminal.

Jime, who made the assertion in Lagos when a delegation from the Lekki Freeport Terminal paid him a courtesy visit at the council’s headquarters said, for now, the only means of evacuation available was the road connecting the port.

He, however, warned that adoption of all modes of transportation is the way out but, the present stage, could replicate Apapa traffic.

The Shippers’ Council boss, who said, there was need to put things in place to stop such from happening, added that, “Lekki Deep Seaport is going to be the game changer. We are now moving into a period where for the first time, we are able to have ocean-going vessels that normally don’t berth in our ports coming into Lekki.

“Sometime ago, cargoes bound for our shores had to berth in Ghana or Togo and now engage in transshipment, and I think it is a bit embarrassing.

“I believe that Lekki will change this dynamics when it comes into full operations.”

He, therefore, pointed out that the other modes of transportation needed to be developed.

“From our prospective, there is need to construct an arrangement where the issue of barging is undertaken by the private sector, so that we can have a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in that regard.

“This is because the nature of barges that will be used are quite capital intensive in procuring them, so the best way to go about restructuring barging should be the PPP mode,” he said.

Jime said, for road, the Lagos state government had an important role to play, noting that, if the port would start in September, the deadline, it was obvious that the road issue needed to be addressed aggressively.

“The minister of Transportation recently touched on some of these issues when he visited and I believe that there is an awareness that somebody needs to take full responsibility and make sure the construction of the road leading out of the port is done.

“I believe that the minister is also specific about the agreement with the Federal Government to ensure that there is intermodal connectivity, and I understand that the rail network is in the master plan.

“This gives some comfort because when it comes to policy decision, then the understanding is that the problem is just a matter of time, before it will be solved,” he said.

Jime stressed that the council’s mandate was to engage in business of moderating cost, and if the arrival of Lekki does not impact positively on cost effectiveness, then, that would have wasted everybody’s time.

“Shippers council will be involved in moderating tariff, especially local tariffs, and this is the time we need to have an idea of what you will be bringing.

“This engagement is very important for you to know what needs to be done so that everyone can make progress, and apart from cost moderation, the council is interested in standards.

“Keep in mind that we have processes that we have implemented with other ports, Standard Operating Procedures. We also have the Port Process Manual that we are implementing.

“There is need to sustain this engagement, which is key, and we are here to guide and support you,” he said.

Responding, the managing director CMA Terminals,Mr Remi Liger-Belair, urged the council to look into the smooth evacuation of cargo from the terminal.

According to him, his firm is in the business of developing container terminals in the world and so have came to Nigeria to participate in the development of Lekki Deep Seaport.