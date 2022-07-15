Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, Simi, has surpassed 100 million total streams on Boomplay, making her the first female artist to achieve this milestone record. The music streaming and download service recently made the announcement on its official social media pages.

Still reeling off the success and reception from her recently released 5th solo project ‘To Be Honest’, Simi is reckoned as one of the prominent and leading voices shaping the new wave of Afropop sound flooding both local and international music charts.

With 100 million streams on Boomplay, the prolific singer, Simi, records another major career milestone, that furthers the celebration and representation of women breaking boundaries and leading trail-blazing achievements in music.

In addition, Simi joins a growing list of Boomplay’s Golden Club, whose other members include Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, and Omah Lay, as well as Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz and Rayvanny.

Commenting on this milestone, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay, shared that “Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music. As an organization, we will continue to recognize and celebrate the strides made by women globally.”

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju, she also recently played as one of the top judges in season 7 of Nigerian idol 2022.

Since her last full-length project in 2019, the Nigerian singer has achieved a top 5 record on the Billboard World Album Chart, and an MTV Africa Music Award nomination, amongst other accomplishments, including this latest streaming milestone.