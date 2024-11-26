Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described the arrest of Biafra separatist group Simon Ekpa as a welcome development.

He spoke as a guest on ChannelsTv’s programme Politics Today.

Recall that Ekpa was recently arrested in Finland and is facing trial for promoting terrorism. The Ekpa group has been accused of being responsible for the wave of violence in the South East.

Abaribe said the arrest of Simon Ekpa in Finland is a welcome development and would deter purveyors of violence in the Southeast from embarking on such.

He however noted that the President Bola Tinubu administration has continued the nepotism that President Muhammadu Buhari administration was accused of.

Abaribe said, ”The nepotism of Buhari which nobody followed has now deepened under President Tinubu because Buhari did it and nobody said much. I was the only person shouting.”

He added that Nigeria could have been better if Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi won. ”If Peter Obi had won you would probably have seen a better Nigeria than the one you are seeing today.”

Abaribe further said he is not aware that the National Assembly approved the purchase of a new plane for the president. The lawmaker said he didn’t see any document seeking such approval.

”Nobody brought anything to the National Assembly to say please approve this for purchase of a new plane…I say it was done without my knowledge, I never saw any document,” he said.