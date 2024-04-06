Sensational singer, Jessa Joan, recently graced the African Fashion & Arts Award (AFAA) in Abuja, where she, as usual, thrilled her audience with electrifying performance with her captivating voice.

The event in Abuja was an opportunity for established brands to share ideas with upcoming business executives in order to hone their skills.

It was also a moment to confer Awards of Excellence on deserving brands and individuals for their outstanding contributions towards the development of fashion industry in the country.

Jessa Joan started her music career at the age of 11 from St. Anthony Catholic Church in Warri, Delta State, but started singing in the studio at 16.

She has had several stage performances with top musicians within the country and beyond, including in the United Kingdom where she studied.

At the AFAA Business and Mentorship Summit, she got the audience glued to the rhythm of her beautiful tone with rapt attention.

She performed the national anthem, her original song ‘Hello Africa’, and others where she showed exceptional talent.

The models of the event modelled her shoes and she equally displayed her handwork which includes shoes and bags.

The occasion once again provided her with the opportunity to show that she is a woman of diverse talents.