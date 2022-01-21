In what is causing a sensation online, Afro pop musician, Skiibii has dropped a new single ‘Baddest Boy’ Remix featuring star artiste, Davido.

A teaser of the visual of the song was also released on the singer’s instagram handle, @skiibii which already has gotten 120,481 views. The full video is set to be released today by 6pm

Skiibii Mayana whose real name is Abbey Elias is indeed soldering ahead with his music career having left Five Star Music label to start his own record label, More Grace Music in 2014.

The new release is a remix off the first release produced by Runcheck in 2021. Skiibii has now teamed up with Davido to serenade fans with the new song.

Before now, Skiibii had released singles like ‘Are You Vhere‘, Produced by Fancy Beat and Rexxie, which is a mid tempo Afro tune with some elements of the latino and Amapiano sound.

The singer who caused a frenzy and made headlines when he faked his death in 2015, has collaborated with musical artistes like Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Reekado Banks, among others.

Baddest Boy is off Manya’s latest project, ‘God Is Bigger Than Man’, an EP which fused Afrobeats, R&B and hip-hop rhythms to capture his various thoughts, qualities and moods.

