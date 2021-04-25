The chief executive officer of Ronix Consult, Ms Roni Akins have harped on the need for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to adhere strictly to international standards to be competitive at the global market.

The CEO of Ronix Consult is believed to have acquired the wealth of experience as well as adequate exposure to offer broad spectrum of professional advisory services which would guide the investors to make rational decisions that would ultimately reflect in their Returns on Investments (ROIs).

Akins said the ability of SMEs to compete in domestic and global markets is a key determinant for growth and job creation, noting that the main obstacle before them in international trade is linked to compliance to different regulations and standards applied to products and services.

She applauded the current administration is deliberately addressing all contemporary development issues confronting SMEs, towards energising the sub-sector for job creation, wealth creation, and poverty alleviation.

According to Akins, products that comply with international standards have a competitive edge over others that are not, saying that consumers already know the difference.n

She noted that quality products have much more credibility, thus building long-lasting positive reputation, which proves vital when moving into international markets.

MSMEs can benefit from the expert knowledge contained in standards and are less likely to make costly mistakes that could spell the difference between success and failure.”

She added that to ensure a seamless development of Nigeria’ MSMEs, all the challenges confronting the sub sector must be deliberately and conscientiously addressed.