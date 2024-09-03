Socialander, a Nigeria’s digital marketing agency, has announced its expansion into Ghana, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a Pan-African agency.

Over the past three years, Socialander has earned its reputation as a top-tier digital agency in Nigeria and Africa, driving business growth through services such as digital marketing, SEO, social media management, branding, and web development.

This expansion underscores Socialander’s commitment to supporting businesses across Africa, helping them grow and compete globally.

The chief executive officer, Socialander, Bella Victor, stated that, “this is our first step in reaching more African markets. We believe that the success we have achieved in Nigeria can be replicated across the continent, starting with Ghana, where cultural practices and business approaches closely align with those of Nigeria.”

Victor said: “the new Ghanaian branch will enable Socialander to better serve its existing clients in Ghana, while also assisting new businesses in achieving their digital goals.

“Our presence in Ghana will make it easier for businesses to work with us, ensuring they receive the high-quality digital services they need to thrive.”

She said this expansion aligns with Socialander’s ongoing initiatives, including the Socialander Internship Program 2022 (SIP2022), which aims to train and develop 5,000 young Africans in digital marketing.

“Launched in September 2022, SIP2022 offers interns hands-on experience across various departments, equipping them with the skills necessary for a sustainable career in digital marketing. This program is a key component of Socialander’s strategy to expand its Pan-African footprint,” she added.

Victor also revealed that discussions are underway for further expansions into additional African markets, building on the momentum of the agency’s establishment in Ghana.

She pointed out that Socialander’s growth into Ghana and future African markets is a timely response to the increasing demand for digital services across the continent, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic, which has accelerated the shift of businesses online.

“To celebrate its expansion, Socialander is offering a $100 free consultation session to the first 50 businesses that reach out,” she said.

Socialander is a digital marketing agency based in Nigeria, with a mission to help businesses achieve their growth goals through innovative digital solutions.