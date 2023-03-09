Fast growing bank, Sofri (powered by Links Microfinance Bank) has recently flagged off its weekly raffle draw ‘Sofri 10k awoof promo (Season 1)’ as 100 winners will emerge in the weekly raffle draws with instant cash prize of N10,000 each.

SofriDigital pronounced that winners will be revealed every Thursdays at the weekly raffle draws, noting that, the 100 lucky winners will receive N10,000 each.

Advising new customers to go to the Sofri website – SofriSofri.com to check their eligibility, the firm added that, the raffle programme is approved and witnessed by officials from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

The ‘Sofri 10K awoof’ promo seeks to ease financial hardships and mitigate the effects of the current cash swap and cashless policy.

The chief operating officer, Sofri Digital Bank, Barnabas Okwudibie, said in a statement to LEADERSHIP that, the promo is a part of their corporate policy as ‘the bank that gives back.

He stated that the main motivation for Sofri’s inception was to improve Nigeria’s mobile banking culture and user experience.

“We can relate to the difficulties the typical Nigerian faces in accessing their own money, which is why Sofri offers banking services that fits the needs of Nigerians, particularly the upwardly mobile digital persons. The Season 1 of the Sofri 10k Awoof part of the Bank’s commitment to giving back to society’’ he added.

Sofri is a digital banking Mobile App, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as Links Microfinance Bank. Sofri has helped its customers with a contemporary Banking Mobile App that is fast, simple and seamless.