Soft Alliance, Huawei Partner To Enhance Innovation

An innovative workshop on WiFi 6 capabilities and its advantages for end users was recently held by Soft Alliance, in collaboration with Huawei,

The eminent attendees, including the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, attended the technical workshop on June 27, 2023, which was held at the famous STO resource center in Alausa-Ikeja.

The WiFi 6 seminar was designed to highlight the immense potential of the latest wireless networking technology, WiFi 6, to the end users and decision-makers from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The event aimed to educate attendees about the advantages of WiFi 6 and provide a platform for them to explore the possibilities it offers for enhanced connectivity and improved user experiences.

During the workshop, participants had the opportunity to engage with experts from Soft Alliance and Huawei, who shared valuable insights on the advanced features and functionalities of WiFi 6.

They discussed topics such as faster speeds, increased capacity, reduced latency, improved security, and seamless connectivity in dense environments. Through informative presentations and interactive sessions, the attendees gained a deeper understanding of how WiFi 6 can transform their daily operations and support the growing demand for high-performance wireless networks.

The presence of the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as other esteemed dignitaries, underscored the importance of this workshop in driving technological advancements and promoting digital transformation across the state. The event also provided a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among industry leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders.

Soft Alliance and Huawei said, they remain committed to advancing WiFi 6 technology adoption in Nigeria and empowering end users with cutting-edge solutions that enable them to embrace the digital future.

Through such initiatives, they aim to foster innovation, improve productivity, and contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of the nation.