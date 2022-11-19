Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Bello Ahmad Tambuwal as the new clerk of the state House of Assembly with effect from November 15, 2022.

Until his appointment, he was the deputy clerk and acting clerk to the House.

He was also the verbatim translator. 1997 – 2008, assistant director publication, 2008 – 2009, deputy director publication, 2009 – 2011, director publication, 2011 – 2019, deputy clerk from 2019 to 2022 before becoming acting clerk from February 2022.