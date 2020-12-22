Following renewed attacks in parts of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, about two thousand five hundred internally displaced persons are currently taking refuge at the Mercy Camp in Zonkwa.

The victims mostly women, children and the aged, came to the camp from six communities of Gora Gan, Apinbu, Boto, Magakon, Gora Bafai and kurmin Gandu.

Delivering the relief materials to the camp officials, the National President, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Hon. Jonathan Asake, decried that communities in the area have been on sustained attacks since January this year.

He called on Government’s and security operatives to redouble their efforts to protect lives and properties of the people which is their sole responsibility.

Asake explained that though SOKAPU do not have the resources to cater for all the needs of victims of attacks, they have consistently cried out to well meaning sons and daughters of the area and even to other NGOs and groups to come to the aid of the victims of unfortunate attacks.

He particularly thanked the Victims support Fund with the support of the TY Danjuma Foundation who supported the victims with one hundred sealed bags of parliatives containing various food items which they delivered.

Responding, the camp coordinator, Rev. Gambo Waziri, thanked SOKAPU for always standing on the side of the people and prayed God to raise a people that will always support them.

While narrating how the attacks were carried out, one of the victims who lost five of her in-laws appealed to the the Government to provide enough security to the areas so that they can return to their homes soon.

LEADERSHIP reports that Gora Gan community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, last Thursday suffered renewed attack by armed bandits which led to the death of Ten people, several others injured and twenty five houses burned to ashes.