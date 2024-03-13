Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has warned management of Sokoto State Transport Authority and the drivers to ensure proper utilisation of the new buses and Toyota cars acquired by the state government for inter and intra-state transportation services.

He gave the warning yesterday at the flag-off of the operations of the vehicles at the terminal of the transport firm at Runjin Sambo area.

Aliyu said taxpayers’ money were used for the purchase of the vehicles and as such the government would not hesitate to sanction erring officials.

The governor said the days were gone when government property would continue to be mishandled. He, therefore, enjoined all concerned to strive to ensure that the purpose of acquiring them was achieved.

Earlier, the state deputy governor and overseer of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, attributed the delay in the commencement of the operations of the vehicles to deliberate effort by the state government to ensure that they were equipped with modern communication gadgets.

Gobir added that “the inability of the consultant to import e‐ticketing components machine further caused the delay.

“All the vehicles are fully equipped with tracking devices to monitor their movement anywhere in the county for optimum utilisation.

“As today’s occasion signals the commencement of full operations of 30 of the 70 buses and Toyota cars, the remaining vehicles would soon be put to use with a view to easing transportation difficulties of people.”